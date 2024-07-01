WWE Boasts Social Media Success Of Paul Heyman Segment From 6/28 SmackDown

“The Wise Man” is also a popular man.

And there is proof of that fact this week.

During the July 1, 2024 episode of WWE Raw from the TD Garden in Boston, MA., Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced that the segment from the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown that saw Paul Heyman triple-powerbombed through a table and taken away on a stretcher into an ambulance during The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony drew big on social media.

Real big.

According to the segment on the 7/1 red brand show, the Heyman segment from the 6/28 episode of SmackDown drew over 60 million views across the company’s official digital and social media platforms.

The most CHAOTIC moment of all time in the storied history between @WWE and @TheGarden? pic.twitter.com/uhv5cwLuwf — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2024

