Updates on Ricochet, Chris Jericho, and AEW’s Grand Slam

– Fightful reports Ricochet’s WWE contract has officially expired. Ricochet is expected to join AEW.

– According to recent reports, his contract will expire in December 2025. Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, The Big Guy said Chris Jericho’s relationship with Triple H could come into play when his AEW deal is up.

Ryback remarked: It’s gonna be interesting because the WWE connection, with Hunter in power in that relationship, even though they say, ‘He knows what that’s gonna be. I know Chris Jericho. I will say he will play both sides if that contract comes up. He will do it and he should because he’ll find a way to try to see if he can be valuable at either promotion, he knows how to do it.

– AEW Grand Slam is announced for September 25th at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The poster has been released:

