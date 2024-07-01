Swerve Strickland wants to face Bryan Danielson

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is up at the media scrum AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door …

– Strickland talks about getting in people’s heads and it’s all business nothing personal, Swerve says he told Will Ospreay loves him after the match.

– Strickland definitely wants to face Bryan Danielson and jokes with Renee she knows who he wants to face.

– Strickland likes to bring in personal aspects like his feud with Hangman, he barely knew him before there feud.

– They mention there’s over 11,000 people at Forbidden Door.

– Strickland thanks Flash Garments and Jim Jones for helping him out with connections. It’s teamwork.

– Strickland finds it gratifying to have a Black World Champion be in these moments he’s in.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

