Ricochet moved to WWE Alumni page
Ricochet is officially done in WWE.
News had broken earlier this summer that Ricochet would be departing WWE once his contract expired in June. The high-flying superstar was written off of television after Bron Breakker sent him through a car window.
WWE has moved Ricochet to the alumni section of its roster page. This ends a seven year run with the company, which included a run as WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE U.S. Champion, NXT North American Champion, and inaugural WWE Speed Champion.