Plans for Giulia’s WWE NXT in-ring debut were postponed after she suffered a wrist injury last month. During the press conference for Marigold’s Summer Destiny event scheduled for July 13, Giulia provided an update on her recovery. She confirmed that she has fully regained wrist movement and even demonstrated it.

Additionally, Giulia expressed confidence in her readiness to wrestle on July 13, pending a final inspection. Should she receive clearance, she intends to compete at Marigold Summer Destiny without hesitation.

