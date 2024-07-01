Mercedes Mone on Britt Baker’s return, Baker announced for Dynamite

Mercedes Moné commented on Britt Baker’s AEW return during at the Forbidden Door media scrum…

“I know a certain b-tch wanted to come out and try to steal my spotlight tonight. But that’s not gonna happen because I’m gonna party all night long and show her that I am Mercedes Mone for a reason, and there is a price to pay when you interrupt me.

“Tonight was about me and my celebration. Who the hell does Britt Baker think that she is? She wants to show up to my show? I understand that she is the first ever woman to sign here to AEW, but Tony, am I correct that I am the biggest free agent that you’ve ever signed here? (Tony Khan: “Yeah, absolutely.”)

“So this Wednesday at Dynamite, to any woman that wants to come out here and steal my spotlight, it’s on.”

Welcome back to AEW, Dr @RealBrittBaker DMD, tonight at #AEWForbiddenDoor! See you Wednesday in Chicago on TBS at #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 1, 2024

