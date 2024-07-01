Former WWE superstar backstage at AEW Forbidden Door

Former WWE and NXT star Dijak was backstage at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last night in Long Island.

In a video posted yesterday, Dijak alluded he would be there, and while filming the video, said he has to open the door (to go outside) and then maybe go for a nice four-hour drive from his New England location, which is pretty much the distance to Long Island where Forbidden Door was.

Later, he posted a photo of his sunglasses with a Forbidden Door photo in the background and tagged AEW President Tony Khan.

Dijak was not offered a new WWE deal despite he was one of the few NXT stars who were called up to the main roster during this year’s draft.

