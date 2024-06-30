Riho returns to AEW after three months out

The first-ever AEW Women’s champion Riho is back in the company after an absence of three months.

Riho appeared on Collision yesterday to answer Serena Deeb’s challenge after Deeb issued another open challenge following her latest win on the show.

The Japanese star last wrestled in the main event of AEW Big Business in mid-March in Boston, losing to Willow Nightingale. She had to go back home as her U.S. visa was expiring and needed a renewal and per regulations, you can only renew it at the embassy or consulate of your own country.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

