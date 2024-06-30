Mercedes Mone Says She Has Creative Control In Her Deal With AEW

Mercedes Mone calls her own shots.

Literally, apparently.

“The CEO” spoke with TMZ for an interview to promote her champion versus champion showdown tonight on pay-per-view, as she puts her TBS Championship on-the-line against Stephanie Vaquer’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view tonight.

Ahead of the show, Mone spoke about having creative control in AEW and working closely with company president Tony Khan behind-the-scenes.

“I feel like here at AEW, all of my dreams and opportunity is just endless,” Mone said. “So, of course, being the TBS champion and this Sunday at Forbidden Door, I’m about to be two-time champion. I’m going to be the TBS champion and the New Japan Strong Champion. So, yes, this little creativity that I have of taking all the belts and going global is beautiful.”

She added, “I mean, because I got this. I think just every single week you got to watch. Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 emanates from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sunday, June 30.

