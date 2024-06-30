Hikaru Shida advances in the Owen Hart cup tournament

Hikaru Shida is moving forward in the Owen Hart Cup tournament after she defeated Deonna Purrazzo last night on Collision.

Shida will now take on the winner of tonight’s match between Mariah May and Saraya which will take place at the Zero Hour show.

The first semi final match is already decided with Willow Nightingale taking on Kris Statlander. This match and the second semi final match are set for next week’s Dynamite.

The final will be held on the July 10 Dynamite from Calgary and the winner will receive an AEW Women’s title match at All In in Wembley.

