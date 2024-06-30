Dijak Makes First Post-WWE Appearance At Blitzkrieg Pro On Saturday Night

Jun 30, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Donovan Dijak’s post-WWE journey has begun.

The former WWE NXT Superstar made his first appearance outside of the promotion since being released in abrupt fashion by WWE earlier this week.

At the Blitzkrieg Pro event on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Dijak laid out CPA with his Feast Your Eyes finisher and cut a promo vowing he will show up wherever he wants and take whatever he wants.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lyra Valkyria

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal