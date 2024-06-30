AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Coverage

—

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz are on commentary from Long Island, New York.

—



Singles Match

MJF vs. Hechicero

Hechicero delivers a kick to the midsection, and then trips MJF up on a leap-frog attempt, Hechicero goes for an arm-bar, but MJF gets free and offers a handshake. Hechicero accepts, but MJF kicks him in the midsection and applies a side-headlock. Hechicero sends him off the ropes, but MJF dodges the drop down and does the Ric Flair strut. MJF pokes Hechicero in the eye, but Hechicero sends him to the floor. MJF delivers a knee to the midsection and slams Hechicero into the barricade a couple of times. MJF puts Hechicero in a chair and delivers a running boot that sends him into the timekeeper’s area. MJF tosses Hechicero back into the ring, but Hechicero snaps his arm over the top rope. Hechicero stomps on MJF’s arm and delivers a few elbow strikes as he bars the arm. Hechicero chokes MJF against the ropes, but MJF comes back with a guillotine and goes for the Heat Seeker.

Hechicero counters and connects with a splash over the top rope for a two count. Hechicero delivers the Mad Scientist Bomb with MJF’s arm trapped, and then follows with an elbow drop for a two count. MJF comes back with a few shots and slams Hechicero down, but can’t take control. Hechicero comes back with a springboard dropkick, and then locks in a cross arm-breaker. MJF rolls through for a two count, and then locks in Salt of the Earth. Hechicero counters into a roll-up for a two count, and then rolls through into a double arm-bar. MJF gets his foot on the rope, and then they drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines. Hechicero goes for a knee in the corner, but MJF dodges and delivers a series of right hands. MJF bites Hechicero’s head and delivers Long Island Sunrise. MJF delivers a brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

—



Trios Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

Caster and Okada start the match, but Tanahashi quickly tags in. Okada ducks out after tagging in Nicholas. Tanahashi applies a side-headlock, but Nicholas counters out and pulls his hair. Nicholas sends Tanahashi to the corner, but Tanahashi comes back with a cross-body. Bowens tags in and goes for the Famouser, but Nicholas dodges it. Bowens gets a two-count on a roll-up, and then drops Nicholas with an arm-drag. Caster tags in, and the Acclaimed double-team Nicholas in the corner. Caster slams Nicholas down, and then slams Matthew as well. Okada comes in, but scurries out as Tanahashi goes after him. Caster and Tanahashi hold Matthew and Nicholas in place as Bowens delivers a double Scissor Me Timbers. Okada makes a blind tag as Nicholas delivers a shot to Caster. Okada sends Caster to the corner, but Caster sends Nicholas to the apron. The Elite deliver a triple enzuigiri, and Okada follows with a neck-breaker over his knee.

Okada delivers a shot to Caster’s midsection and slams him into the corner. Nicholas tags back in, but then Matthew tags in and the Bucks double-team Caster. Matthew slams Caster into the corner and delivers body shots. Matthew stomps Caster down and tags Okada in. Okada delivers a low dropkick and slams Caster into the corner. Nicholas tags in and puts Caster up top. Nicholas delivers a right hand and goes for a superplex, but Caster counters with body shots. Caster bites Nicholas’s head and drops him with a diving cross-body. Okada tags in and knocks Tanahashi to the floor. Caster comes back with a jaw-breaker, but Matthew tags in. Bowens delivers a shot to Matthew and tags in. Bowens delivers shots to Nicholas and drops him with the Famouser. Bowens drops Okada with a right hand, but Matthew delivers a shot to his back and sends him to the corner.

Matthew goes for a splash, but Bowens dodges it and then drops Nicholas with a few shots and a thrust kick. Bowen slams Matthew down and goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out. The Acclaimed deliver shots to The Bucks in the corners, and then all four men drop each other with clotheslines. Okada and Tanahashi tag in and Okada takes advantage with shots. Okada delivers a scoop slam and comes off the ropes with a senton for a two count. Tanahashi delivers a dragon-screw leg-whip and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf. Nicholas breaks it up, then Caster takes Nicholas out. Matthew takes Caster out, and Bowens takes Matthew out. The Acclaimed deliver the Arrival and the Mic Drop to Okada, and Tanahashi goes up top. The Bucks cut him off, but the Acclaimed take them to the floor. Tanahashi goes for a splash, but Okada gets his knees up. The Bucks get back into the ring, as do the Acclaimed, but the Bucks drop them with superkicks.

The Bucks take The Acclaimed out with dives over the top rope, and then Okada slams Tanahashi down. Okada delivers an elbow drop from the top and goes for the Rainmaker, but Tanahashi counters with a roll-up for a two count. Tanahashi delivers another shot to Okada, and then takes the Bucks out again. Tanahashi runs the ropes, but Okada delivers a dropkick and follows with the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

-After the match, The Elite go after Tanahashi again, but Billy Gunn runs out and makes the save.

—



Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

They lock up, and Danielson applies a wrist-lock. Takagi counters into a hammer-lock, but Danielson comes back and takes him down. Danielson works over Takagi’s knee, but Takagi gets to the ropes. They lock up again, and Danielson takes Takagi down again. Danielson applies the Romero Special, and then transitions into a rear choke. Takagi gets free, but Danielson pulls him back and applies a side-headlock on the mat. Takagi gets to his feet and drops Danielson with a shoulder tackle. Takagi connects with a running senton and slams Danielson into the corner. Danielson comes back with elbow strikes, but Takagi delivers a shot to drop him in the corner. Takagi delivers a series of chops in the corner and follows with a left hand. Danielson dodges Takagi in the opposite corner, and then drops him with a leaping clothesline. Danielson sends Takagi to the outside and goes for a dive, but Takagi catches him and drops him with a DDT.

The doctor checks on Danielson as Takagi gets back into the ring. Danielson gets back into the ring at the nine count, and Takagi drops him with a vertical suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a rear chin=lock and turns it into a front face-lock. Takagi drops a knee on Danielson’s head and wraps him in the ropes. Takagi delivers a shot, but Danielson comes back with an uppercut. Danielson delivers a few back elbows, but Takagi delivers one of his own and drops him with a short clothesline. Takagi runs the ropes, but Danielson dodges him and delivers a kick to the head. They exchange uppercuts and chops and Takagi goes for a German suplex, but Danielson lands on his feet and delivers one of his own. Danielson delivers a running kick in the corner and goes up top, but Takagi cuts him off. Takagi delivers a few shots and goes up top as well.

Danielson cuts him off and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes on the ropes, and then drops him with a back suplex. Danielson goes for the cover, but Takagi kicks out at two. Danielson delivers kicks to the chest, and then slaps Takagi across the face as he blocks the last kick. Danielson blocks a couple of clothesline attempts from Takagi, and then locks in a triangle sleeper. Danielson delivers elbow strikes, but Takagi counters out and slams Danielson down. Takagi takes Danielson to the corner and delivers a clothesline. Takagi puts Danielson up top and delivers a superplex. Takagi delivers a low clothesline and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Takagi goes for Made in Japan, but Danielson counters with a knee strike. Danielson goes for a knee in the corner, but Takagi dodges it and delivers the Pumping Bomber. Takagi delivers Made in Japan and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Takagi looks for Made in Japan again, but Danielson elbows out of it. Danielson collapses back down, and Takagi delivers an elbow strike. Takagi delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and goes for a low clothesline again, but Danielson dodges and locks in an arm-bar. Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock, but Takagi gets free. They exchange elbow strikes and Takagi delivers a headbutt. Takagi picks Danielson up, but Danielson counters with a roundhouse kick and a shoulder-capture suplex. Danielson delivers the Busaiku Knee and goes for the cover, but Takagi kicks out. Danielson stomps on Takagi’s head repeatedly and locks in a triangle sleeper. Takagi powers out and slams Danielson down, but Danielson rolls into an arm-bar with his knee on Takagi’s neck, and Takagi passes out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-Danielson advances to the semifinals and will face PAC this Wednesday night at Dynamite Beach Break. After the match, Takagi and Danielson show each other a bit of respect before Takagi leaves the ring.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) (w/Luther and Mariah May) vs. Mina Shirakawa (w/Mariah May)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

