Update For TNA Slammiversary 2024 Main Event (Spoiler)

The main event is locked in for TNA Slammiversary 2024.

At the TNA iMPACT taping this weekend in Philadelphia, PA., Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian earned victories in their respective “Road To Slammiversary” qualifier bouts, joining Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin and Nic Nemeth in the match with TNA World Champion Moose at the pay-per-view scheduled for next month.

With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the lineup for the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on July 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

* Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Ash By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Mustafa Ali (C) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (TNA X-Division Title)

* Moose (C) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA World Title)

Make sure to check back here on 7/20 for complete TNA Slammiversary 2024 results.

