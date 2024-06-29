Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 6/28

TNA Wrestling held an iMPACT taping on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Below are complete spoilers.

TNA Xplosion Spoilers

* First Class (Rich Swann & AJ Francis) def. Sinner & Saint

* Sami Callihan def. Trent Seven

* Moose def. Bhupinder Gujjar. Alisha Edwards was on commentary

* Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey) def. Brian Myers (w/ Eddie Edwards)

TNA iMPACT Spoilers

* Johnny “Dango” Curtis def. Chris Bey after interference from Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers.

* Leon Slater vs Trey Miguel went to a no contest when NXT’s Charlie Dempsey shows up and attacks Leon.

* Dempsey also attacks Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. Dempsey puts Slater in a submission before being taken away by security.

* Jody Threat vs Dani Luna went to a time limit draw. Five more minutes were granted. Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards came out and attacked both women.

* Slammiversary Qualifier: Frankie Kazarian def. Mike Santana via Countout. Johnny “Dango” Curtis came out and threw Santana into the post outside and busted him open. Santana was unable to make the 10 count.

* Slammiversary Qualifier: Joe Hendry def. Jake Something

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Jonathan Gresham and Kushida

* TNA Knockouts World Title – Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace (c) def. NXT talent Izzi Dame

* Charlie Dempsey def. Zachary Wentz. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne interfered.

* Borne & Dempsey beat down the Rascalz.

* Gisele Shaw def. Tasha Steelz

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander def Campaign Singh & Mustafa Ali (Ali left before the match ended).

* Matt Hardy & Reby Hardy def. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards (w/ Brian Myers).

