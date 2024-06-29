ROH TV Title Changes Hands At CMLL Show On 6/28

Your winner … and NEW ROH World Television Champion …

Atlantis Jr!

The masked pro wrestling veteran captured the ROH World TV title with a victory over the now former champion Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event at Arena Mexico on Friday, June 28.

“What a night we had at the Arena México,” CMLL wrote after the show. “Atlantis Jr. becomes the new ROH World Television Champion by defeating Kyle Fletcher in an extraordinary match.”

¡Vaya noche la que hemos vivido en la Arena México! Atlantis Jr. se convierte en el nuevo Campeón Mundial de Televisión de ROH derrotando a Kyle Fletcher en un combate extraordinario. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL

“Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo pic.twitter.com/65WjqPuYjf — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 29, 2024

