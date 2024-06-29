Mercedes Mone says ability to do outside projects factor in joining AEW

During an interview on WFAN Radio in New York City to promote this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, TBS champion Mercedes Moné described how painful it was to do any outside work from WWE while she was part of their roster.

Mone said that even to film something as popular as The Mandalorian, it was like “pulling teeth” to get time off from WWE due to their restrictions.

“That’s definitely a big reason why I came to AEW,” Mone said about outside projects.

“Tony [Khan] said whatever I need, if I need that private jet to go from, you know…filming in LA to coming for shows, then it’s available for me,” Mone said.

The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion was in negotiations with WWE for months before she decided to join AEW when it was apparent that WWE was not ready to meet her demands.

She has the largest female contract in AEW and is one of the top paid performers in the company.

