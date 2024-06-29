Lyra Valkyria Reacts To Ten-Year Anniversary Of Her Debut

Lyra Valkyria has been at this a long time.

Ten years long, to be exact.

The former WWE NXT Women’s World Champion surfaced on social media on Saturday to comment on the ten-year anniversary of her pro wrestling debut.

“It all started 10 years ago today for me,” Valkyria wrote as the caption to a post on X acknowledging the milestone. “It takes 10 years to become an overnight success.”

She continued, “But grabbing that Money in the Bank briefcase in Toronto next week will just take one perfect moment!”

It all started 10 years ago today for me It takes 10 years to become an overnight success… but grabbing that Money in the Bank briefcase in Toronto next week will just take one perfect moment! pic.twitter.com/JToRTXMbJd — LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) June 29, 2024

