El Phantasmo last to qualify for TNT title ladder match

The last person qualified for the TNT title ladder match at tomorrow’s Forbidden Door is El Phantasmo.

El Phantasmo defeated AR Fox in a qualifying match on last night’s Rampage, clinching the last spot in the ladder match.

The match also features Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin.

The TNT title was vacated after then-champion Adam Copeland suffered a broken leg at Double or Nothing after jumping from the top of the cage.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

