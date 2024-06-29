Chris Jericho attacks Mistico at CMLL show

After Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance at CMLL last week, it was Chris Jericho’s time to make an unannounced appearance, attacking Mistico.

During the Arena Mexico event last night, Jericho appeared donning a Mistico mask and attacked the popular Mexican star while the lights were out.

Jericho hit the Codebreaker and the Judas Effect but the crowd didn’t react much until he very slowly took off his mask to reveal himself.

While both stars are part of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view tomorrow, both of them are in separate angles and matches which have not crossed over, so Jericho attacking Mistico was a bit confusing.

Jericho will team up with Big Bill and a mystery partner to take on Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe, and Hook in a trios match tomorrow while Mistico is teaming up with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix against Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi during the Zero Hour show.

