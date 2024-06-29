AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door Match Updates From 6/28 Collision

Two updates to the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 lineup took place on Saturday night.

At AEW Collision on June 29, Jeff Cobb returned and joined “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill for their Trios match against HOOK, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata at the June 30 pay-per-view at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Additionally, Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Private Party in a four-way tag-team match was announced for the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

Join us here on 6/30 for live AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 results.

NJPW World Television Champion Jeff Cobb has hit the ring! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@RealJeffCobb pic.twitter.com/qpyutgWb4A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2024

