WWE NXT Superstars Spotted Backstage At Tonight’s SmackDown At MSG

WWE NXT fans may see some familiar faces at tonight’s WWE SmackDown show.

Ahead of the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, multiple WWE NXT Superstars have been spotted backstage for the show.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Nathan Frazer is backstage at MSG today for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand taping, likely for a WWE Speed match.

Additionally, WWE NXT Superstars Wes Lee and Joe Coffey are backstage at “The Mecca” venue for pro wrestling for tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

