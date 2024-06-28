WWE News & Notes For Tonight’s SmackDown, WWE Playlist, More

– WWE will have some Superstar signings ahead of tonight’s SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. From 10 – 11 AM, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Baron Corbin will be visiting the Manchester City Store pop-up location at Rockefeller Center on 6th Avenue in New York. The Premier league trophy will also be in store on Friday and over the weekend. From 12 – 2 PM, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be doing a meet and greet at the Crickett Wireless location in Brooklyn, NY at 61 Graham Avenue. On-site registration is required so contact the store for additional details.

– In addition to the three Money In The Bank qualifiers and The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony advertised for tonight’s SmackDown at MSG, the following is advertised for the live crowd in NYC: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso in Priest’s first MSG defense, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes making his first appearance as champion in MSG, Awesome Truth will appear, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Randy Orton are also set to appear.

– WWE has had a lot of exciting debuts and returns thus far in 2024. In the latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series, WWE looks at the big debuts and returns of 2024 so far, including The Rock, Uncle Howdy, Tiffany Stratton, Jordynne Grace, among others. Check out the complete 31-plus minute video embedded below.

