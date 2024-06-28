WWE Legend Confirmed For AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024

Everyone is going to be at Forbidden Door this weekend.

AEW talent.

NJPW talent.

CMLL talent.

And, of course, “Good Ol’ J.R.”

WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim Ross surfaced on social media on Friday with a post on X confirming he will be at the highly-anticipated AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view this Sunday night, June 30.

“Flying to NYC Saturday for Forbidden Door,” he wrote. “Wouldn’t miss it.”

Make sure to join us here on Sunday night for live Forbidden Door results coverage.

