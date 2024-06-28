Forbidden Door 2024 surpasses 9,000 tickets distributed

The AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view has surpassed the 9,000 ticket mark according to @WrestleTix, with the show happening this weekend.

While AEW has struggled to sell tickets for their weekly Dynamite and Collision, pay-per-view attendance has remained stable, albeit down from previous years.

The UBS Arena is currently configured for just over 10,000 seats so if there’s a strong walk-up, they could sell their remaining inventory and possibly open up even more.

Last month’s Double or Nothing also drew around 9,000 fans, while Dynasty had just over 6,000. Revolution remains the top show this year with almost 17,000 fans to witness Sting’s last match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

