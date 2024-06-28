First Two Minutes Of WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain Documentary Revealed

After the long wait, a special first look has dropped for the highly-anticipated WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has released the first two minutes of the new documentary special, which will be released in its’ entirety next Wednesday, July 3, 2024 on the official YouTube channel for WWE.

“You can’t always predict the road that will bring you to your destination… or the destination itself, for that matter,” wrote the WWE Chief Content Officer as the caption to the post sharing the video on Friday afternoon.

He continued, “Here’s an exclusive look at the first 2 minutes of WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain, premiering July 3 at 7pm ET on WWE’s YouTube channel.”

You can’t always predict the road that will bring you to your destination… or the destination itself, for that matter. Here’s an exclusive look at the first 2 minutes of #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain, premiering July 3 at 7pm ET on @WWE’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/PyLrtq3PFV — Triple H (@TripleH) June 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

