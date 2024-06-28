Dijak Isn’t Interested In Offers From WWE Following His Release

Dijak isn’t interested in any more offers from WWE.

After news broke this week that he parted ways with the company, the former WWE NXT Superstar appeared on the Twitch stream of Mace and Mansoor for an in-depth discussion about the situation.

“I guess if they wanted to make me an offer right now, they could,” Dijak said. “At this point, I’m not terribly interested in listening to it, just by the nature of a WWE contract. They can hire you and release you for no reason. They could pull a fast one on me. ‘You’re re-hired. Just kidding. You’re fired.'”

He was then asked, in joking fashion, if he would consider re-signing if he were offered a run with the WWE Speed Championship.

“No [laughs],” he said. “If they came to me with some massive number or some promises or something like that. At this point, I would consider getting it in writing.”

Check out the complete appearance below, or at Twitch.tv. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

