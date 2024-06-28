Becky Lynch and Matt Sydal updates

– Becky Lynch has trademarked the name ‘Rebecca Quinn.’ The trademark registration encompasses entertainment services, specifically wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler.

– Matt Sydal posted X-Rays this afternoon on social media, showing the work that was done on his foot – a procedure to have three bones broken and re-fused and have his toes set into the joints.

Sydal added that he only shared this photo because the others were “too gory.”

Thank you to the @AEW Medical Team and Florida Orthopedic for saving my foot! The x-ray below is only a portion of the work that was done. pic.twitter.com/fkGfmO6NCf — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) June 28, 2024

