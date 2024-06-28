6/28/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Match 1 – 2-on-1 Handicap Match

Orange Cassidy vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Cassidy locks up with Magnum, and Magnum applies a wrist-lock. Cassidy counters out and slams Magnum down. Floyd tags in and has a pose-off with Cassidy. Cassidy applies a side-headlock, but Floyd pulls Cassidy’s hair to break the hold. Floyd drops Cassidy with a shoulder tackle and runs the ropes, but Cassidy dodges an elbow drop. Magnum tags in, but Cassidy dodges an elbow drop from his as well. Cassidy fights off a double-team and puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy runs the ropes and delivers a double dropkick. Cassidy causes Magnum to chop Floyd, and then Cassidy delivers one of his own. The sequence is repeated with Floyd chopping Magnum, but the Outrunners come back with a double back suplex. Magnum goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Floyd tags back in, and they double-team Cassidy in the corner. Magnum tags back in and kicks Cassidy in the shoulder from the ropes.

Magnum slams Cassidy and drops a knee for a two count. Floyd tags back in, and the Outrunners delivers a double scoop slam. Floyd goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Magnum tags back in and delivers right hands to Cassidy. Cassidy comes back with right hands of his own, but Floyd delivers a knee strike. Cassidy dodges Magnum in the corner, but Floyd delivers a right hand. Cassidy shoves them into each other, and then drops Magnum with a dive through the ropes. Cassidy drops Floyd with a diving cross-body, and then drops Magnum with a spinning DDT. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Floyd, and then delivers one to Magnum for the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree backstage. She says Bryan Keith is out and Minoru Suzuki turned them down, and asks what they are going to do. Big Bill says when things don’t go your way, you just open a new deck of cards. Keith says everybody better respect Jericho, and then Jericho says he found a partner and we will find out who it is tomorrow night on Collision.

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) (w/Trish Adora)

Kidd delivers a shot to Bravo, and then knocks Dean off the apron. Kidd slams Bravo into the corner and follows with another right hand. Kidd delivers a headbutt, and then Strong tags in and delivers a chop. Strong and Kidd both deliver chops to Bravo, but Bravo comes back and escapes a double team. Dean tags in, and he and Bravo double-team Strong for a bit. Dean goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Dean delivers a scoop slam and follows with an elbow drop for a one count. Kidd knees Dean in the back, and then Strong delivers a back-breaker after Kidd tags in. Kidd knocks Bravo to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kidd and Strong are still in control. Strong delivers a gut-buster to Dean and follows with a chop in the corner. Kidd tags back in, but Bravo makes the save. Kidd and Strong drop Bravo and Dean with shots, but Dean is able to escape and tag in Bravo. Bravo delivers shots to Kidd and Strong, and then drops Strong with a neck-breaker. Bravo delivers a right hand to Strong in the corner, and then delivers one to Kidd as well. Bravo drops Kidd with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Kidd kicks out. Dean tags in as Bravo delivers a scissor kick to Kidd. Bravo takes Strong out with a dive on the outside, and then Dean splashes onto Kidd and gets a two count. Bravo tags back in, but Strong trips him up as Kidd slams Dean down with a back-drop driver. Strong and Kidd deliver shots to Bravo, and then Kidd delivers a pile-driver for the pin fall.

Winners: Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong

Match 3 – AEW TNT Championship Forbidden Door Qualifying Match

AR Fox vs. El Phantasmo

They share a fist-bump, and then lock up. They exchange wrist-locks, and then Fox drops him with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo comes back with a hurricanrana and delivers a chop. Phantasmo delivers another hurricanrana, but Fox comes back with a quick shot that sends Phantasmo to the outside. Fox takes Phantasmo out with a dive over the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Fox connects with a swanton and goes for the cover, but Phantasmo kicks out at two. Fox delivers a few shots against the ropes, but Phantasmo comes back with a flying forearm shot. Phantasmo delivers a Manhattan Drop and follows with an atomic drop and a Russian leg-sweep. Phantasmo connects with a forearm shot from the ropes and goes for a thrust kick, but Fox counters with a shot to the midsection. Phantasmo comes off the ropes with a cross-body, and then connects with a springboard moonsault for a two count.

They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Fox delivers an enzuigiri. Fox slams Phantasmo with a twisting suplex, and then connects with a 450 splash for a two count. Fox puts Phantasmo up top and delivers a few shots, but Phantasmo comes back with a quick strike and follows with a thrust kick. Phantasmo delivers an underhook slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: El Phantasmo

Lexy Nair interviews Deonna Purrazzo. Nair tries to bring up Purrazzo’s match with Hiraki Shida on tomorow night’s Collision, but Purrazzo wants to talk about her victory over Thunder Rosa. Purrazzo asks if Shida has beaten Rosa twice in a row and won twelve matches recently, or was she sitting at home. Purrazzo says the Owen Hart Tournament is not for part-timers and she will prove that tomorrow night.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Dalton Castle (w/The Boys) vs. Shingo Takagi

They lock up and Castle backs Takagi into the ropes. They lock up again, and Takagi backs Castle into the ropes this time. Castle applies a side-headlock, but Takagi drops him with a shoulder tackle. Takagi delivers a couple of elbow drops and goes for a leaping senton, but Castle dodges it as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castle delivers a few chops and shots, but Takagi comes back with a side suplex. Takagi stomps on Castle and connects with a leaping senton. Takagi delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and runs the ropes, but Castle collapses to the mat. Takagi kicks Castle in the head a few times, but Castle comes back with an overhead suplex. Takagi comes back with elbow strikes, and then they exchange spinning elbow strikes. Castle delivers a clothesline and connects with a running knee in the corner. Castle follows with a corner clothesline and a bulldog for a two count. Castle delivers body shots, but Takagi comes back with back elbows. Castle goes for the Bang-A-Rang, but Takagi counters with a Gory Bomb. Takagi delivers a shot in the corner, and follows with a spinning elbow and a DDT. Castle comes back and gets a quick two count, but Takagi comes off the ropes with the Pumping Bomber. Takagi slams Castle back down with Made in Japan for the pin fall.

Winner: Shingo Takagi

Harley Cameron and Saraya are backstage. Saraya says Mariah May and Toni Storm can’t beat her, and Mina Shirakawa couldn’t either if they had a match. Cameron says Saraya will beat May again at Forbidden Door, and Saraya says she has an event and a country waiting on her to win the Owen Hart Tournament and the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

Blue gets a quick two count, but Aminata comes back with a suplex. Blue delivers a back elbow, and then gets a roll-up for another two count. Aminata gets a two count of her own, and then delivers a snap suplex. Aminata takes Blue down, but Blue comes back with another roll-up for a two count. Blue delivers a few quick strikes and kicks her down to the mat. Blue goes for another cover, but Aminata kicks out again. Aminata comes back with an elbow strike, but Blue delivers a pair of knee strikes against the ropes to send Aminata to the outside. Blue takes Aminata down with a cross-body from the top as the show heads to a commercial.

