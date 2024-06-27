Mysterio’s dream retirement match, Slammiversary match set, and MJF tweet after Trump-Biden debate

– Rey Mysterio revealed to Chris Van Vliet that he wants a triple threat mask vs. hair vs. hair retirement match with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in Mexico.

– MJF reacts to tonight’s Presidental debate…

– TNA confirms:

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth joins @Walking_Weapon and @SteveMaclin in the 6-Way Elimination Match at #TNASlammiversary on July 20! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/yL6sSRpKP5 pic.twitter.com/7Od84Y5CeK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

