Mysterio’s dream retirement match, Slammiversary match set, and MJF tweet after Trump-Biden debate
– Rey Mysterio revealed to Chris Van Vliet that he wants a triple threat mask vs. hair vs. hair retirement match with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in Mexico.
– MJF reacts to tonight’s Presidental debate…
There's still hope
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 28, 2024
– TNA confirms:
BREAKING: @NicTNemeth joins @Walking_Weapon and @SteveMaclin in the 6-Way Elimination Match at #TNASlammiversary on July 20! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/yL6sSRpKP5 pic.twitter.com/7Od84Y5CeK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2024