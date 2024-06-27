Mysterio’s dream retirement match, Slammiversary match set, and MJF tweet after Trump-Biden debate

Jun 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Rey Mysterio revealed to Chris Van Vliet that he wants a triple threat mask vs. hair vs. hair retirement match with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in Mexico.

– MJF reacts to tonight’s Presidental debate…

– TNA confirms:

