Former WWE The Bump host addresses the details surrounding his departure

Former WWE The Bump host Matt Camp addresses the details surrounding his departure

Camp spoke about the topic on The Wrestling Matt channel, and spoke at length about handling his dismissal despite it not being made public.

“I was told by Michael Cole when that happened, and he was not the one who let me go. It was an HR representative. I was told it had nothing to do with anything I did. It was a cost-cutting measure… I reached out to Michael Cole, and I said, ‘Hey, anything you can tell me?’ He was basically saying, ‘Okay, I guess you heard,’ and more changes coming to the team,” said Camp.

“WWE did not put any announcement out, and I just disappeared. I disappeared off The Bump; I disappeared off the shows; they made no mention of it, which, admittedly, I thought was pretty sh-tty. I’m not asking for a future endeavors thing or anything like that. But that tells you what family means when you work for a company. It doesn’t mean sh*t. You’re a number, and that’s what I was. I understand that. But that whole family and ‘we’re family,’ it’s total horsesh-t.”

Camp then goes on, “…three weeks prior to my release, The Rock showed up at headquarters, telling me what a big family this is, and shaking hands, and we’re so happy to have you all aboard. I went though these town hall meetings after a bunch of cuts happened, and it was very, ‘You’re still here for a reason.’ Then you’re gone, and people get let go, and that’s part of the business. I get that. But that whole family bullsh-t, and Rock’s like, ‘Let’s take a picture with everybody in it because I want to show that I was here.’ I’m in that picture, and then I’m not there a couple weeks later. It’s all who’s making the money. What’s the bottom line? It’s a business; I get that. I’m not mad about that. That happens, but people move on, and they go along.”

Source: The Wrestling Matt on YouTube

