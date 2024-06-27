Former WWE champ to team with current AEW star for AAA event

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal, now going by his real name of Raj Dhesi, will be teaming up with current AEW star Satnam Singh in a tag match at the upcoming AAA Triplemania XXXII event in Mexico City.

The two, who will be managed by Jeff Jarrett, will be taking on Dr. Wagner Jr and Galeno del Mal, and Psycho Clown and Negro Casas in a triple threat match for the AAA Tag Team titles.

This will be Dhesi’s first match for the Mexican AAA promotion. The two-time WWE champion was recently released from the company after 14 years of service.

Triplemania XXXII will take place on Saturday, August 17 at the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco.

