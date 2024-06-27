Former WCW announcer comments on “Who Killed WCW”

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise commented via Facebook…

I’m going to watch Who Killed WCW Part 4 tonight. I somehow missed Part 3. I think the problem is that people are looking for one single person or event or decision to pin it on, but it seems to me it was a series of mistakes big and small that accumulated and brought the house crumbling down. Lawyers call it contributory negligence; my sense is some folks had 5%, others 30%, others smaller and larger percentages. There’s enough blame to go around. But one of the biggest mistakes, it seems to me, is not being satisfied being a strong and profitable number two. They were going up against a fanatical, focused and experienced competitor who had everything to lose and no fallback position. I’m not sure that even if WCW had done everything right that it would have ever beaten him long-term.

Well now that I’m into Who Killed WCW Part 4 it does appear that Jamie Kellner might have had the biggest role in killing the company; had he not booted WCW from TBS and TNT, it might have survived. I guess one person can be blamed. Ah, who knows?

