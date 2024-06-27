AEW x NJPW ForbiddenDoor Zero Hour matches announced, NXT viewership

– LIJ vs Mistico & Lucha Bros added to AEW x NJPW ForbiddenDoor Zero Hour…

This Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena

Forbidden Door Zero Hour LIJ @njpw_yotatsuji @Titan_cmll @TIMEBOMB1105 vs

Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx + @caristicomx For the first time ever

Fenix + Penta will team with the legend Mistico in New York vs LIJ Tsuji, Titán + Hiromu THIS SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/5ANRTFvKsG — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024

Mariah May vs Saraya has been also added …

This Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena

Forbidden Door Zero Hour Owen Hart Foundation Tournament@MariahMayx vs @Saraya These 2 rivals will go 1-on-1 chasing a @wembleystadium World Title shot when former champion Saraya fights Mariah May in the@owen_foundation Quarterfinal this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aMa7H5dGHd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024

– Third match, Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano vs Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe has been added.

– NXT’s ratings were brought back down to earth this week with the show doing just 611,000 viewers, down 113,000 viewers from the prior week and the lowest since May 14. The show had a 0.18 rating in 18-49, down 0.08 from last week’s high and was #4 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics/Colin Vassallo)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

