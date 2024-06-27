AEW x NJPW ForbiddenDoor Zero Hour matches announced, NXT viewership

by Steve Gerweck

– LIJ vs Mistico & Lucha Bros added to AEW x NJPW ForbiddenDoor Zero Hour…

Mariah May vs Saraya has been also added …

– Third match, Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano vs Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe has been added.

– NXT’s ratings were brought back down to earth this week with the show doing just 611,000 viewers, down 113,000 viewers from the prior week and the lowest since May 14. The show had a 0.18 rating in 18-49, down 0.08 from last week’s high and was #4 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics/Colin Vassallo)

