WWE superstar’s son steps into a ring for the first time, TNA signs a tag team

Jun 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kevin Owens recently revealed that his 6’8 son Owen stepped into the ring at the WWE PC for the first time. Kevin said that he was “thrilled“ and absolutely has plans to bring Owen back sometime in the near future. Owens said that the WWE Performace Center is the best possible place for Owen to learn to become a wrestler.

(via NHL Now)

– TNA announced:

Canadian standout tag team Judas Icarus and Travis Williams collectively known as Sinner & Saint have officially signed with TNA.

