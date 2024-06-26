Wrestling world remembers Sika

The wrestling world used social media to remember WWE Hall of Famer Sika, who passed away yesterday at age 79.

WWE paid tribute to Sika during last night’s episode of NXT, and will do so again this Friday on Smackdown.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away,” the company wrote in a post on X. “WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW wrote, “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Wild Samoan Sika. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

TNA Wrestling also sent its condolences to the family, adding, “TNA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Samoan wrestler Sika Anoaʻi. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family.”

Rikishi, Sika’s nephew, wrote that the first thing that comes to mind when he thinks of his uncle is mentor. He was also his first trusted adviser, confidant, and someone who always spoke his mind.

“As a professional, he showed me all of the ropes, (literally) and guided me on ‘roadlife,’ and being one of the boys,” Rikishi wrote. “But more importantly, as my Uncle, he taught me to slow down, take my time, and truly ENJOY life. We both loved living in Pensacola and appreciated the slower pace of life.”

Sika’s niece, Vale Anoa’i, wrote that her uncle was her dad’s (Afa) closest brother, best friend, tag team partner, and soulmate.

“There was no bond like theirs. Uncle Sika loved the family and Samoan culture more than anything. This loss is agonizing for all of us, but especially for my Dad. Please keep him in your prayers,” she wrote.

Several others also used social media to remember Sika.

