NXT Heatwave main event changed, more title matches added

The NXT Heatwave main event has been changed to a fatal four-way match with NXT champion Trick Williams now defending his title against Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears, and Ethan Page.

The change was made last night on NXT by General Manager Ava after Spears defeated Williams in a non-title match which closed the show.

Je’Von Evans won a 25-man battle royal last week to become the number one contender but Ethan Page contested that win after he was taken out early in the match but was never eliminated from the battle royal.

On NXT last night it was also announced that at Heatwave, the NXT Tag Team titles will be on the line as Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend their gold against Chase U, Roxanne Perez puts her NXT Women’s title against Lola Vice, Wes Lee goes for the NXT North American title against champ Oba Femi, and Kelani Jordan defends the NXT Women’s North American title against Sol Ruca.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

