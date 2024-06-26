Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Jun 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay battles Daniel Garcia next Wednesday with the AEW International Championship on the line.

Ospreay said if he beats Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at “Forbidden Door”, on Sunday night, it will turn into a double title match next week.

