Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay battles Daniel Garcia next Wednesday with the AEW International Championship on the line.

Ospreay said if he beats Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at “Forbidden Door”, on Sunday night, it will turn into a double title match next week.

MJF has a challenge for Daniel Garcia, but #AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has a challenge of his own! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @GarciaWrestling | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/Rds01SkYAF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024

