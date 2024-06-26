David Marquez named Head of MLW Production

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Today, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the appointment of David Marquez as the new Head of Production. With decades of production experience in live pro wrestling and sports production, Marquez, a 2-time Emmy award winner, brings an unparalleled level of excellence and a fresh vision to MLW’s production.

David Marquez has an extensive background in wrestling production, having worked with some of the most prestigious wrestling promotions in the industry. His innovative approach and commitment to excellence have earned him a stellar reputation.

“We are thrilled to bring David in to lead our production operations as we embark on an exciting new future,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “His wealth of experience and creative insight will elevate our production quality, enhancing the overall experience for our fans and presentation of our fighters and their journeys in the squared circle. David will play a key role in catapulting MLW’s growth in the media landscape.”

Marquez will oversee all aspects of MLW’s production, including all live event production, post-production, pre- and post shows, and overall production operations. His strategic vision aims to enhance the storytelling and visual presentation of MLW, ensuring that every event is a “major league” experience for fans worldwide.

“I’m excited to take the helm of production ops at MLW,” said Marquez. “I look forward to the opportunity to work every day with our incredible talent in front of the camera and amazing production and operations group behind it to make sure MLW is a first class production experience.”

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.

