Cody Rhodes talks “red flags”

Cody Rhodes on Red Flags when a “legend says he is here to help the younger talent”

“The number one red flag I hear these days …If you meet a guy who is a legend who is coming in on the roster and he’s going to be active, or a part-time guy, the number one red flag if you’re young or in the middle of the pack talent is when you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just here for the young guys.’

I already know. You’re not just here for the young guys. I would rather you tell me straight up, ‘I’m here for some of ya’ll, and I’m here for myself.’”

– Cody Rhodes via Behind the Turnbuckle

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

