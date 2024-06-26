AEW announces Beach Break themed Dynamite…from Chicago

AEW announced that next week’s episode of Dynamite from Chicago will be themed as Beach Break and will be presented by Discovery’s Shark Week.

The announcement got some questions from fans, wondering why a Beach Break themed episode of the show would be held from Chicago of all places.

The Owen Hart Cup tournament will take center stage that week, with Jeff Jarrett taking on a mystery opponent plus Kris Statlander vs Willow Nightingale and PAC vs the winner of Bryan Danielson vs Shingo Takagi which will happen at Forbidden Door.

AEW did not hold a Beach Break episode of Dynamite last year, with 2022 being the last one it held. It was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs Adam Cole in an unsanctioned lights out match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

