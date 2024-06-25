Trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s Red One movie released by Amazon MGM Studios

The trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest movie, Red One, was released today by Amazon MGM Studios.

Directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan, from an original story by Hiram Garcia, Red One also stars Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J.K. Simmons, Nick Kroll and Kristofer Hivju.

The movie, with a budget of a whopping $250 million, is about Santa Claus being kidnapped from the North Pole and an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world’s most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas. Red One is supposed to be the first of a potential franchise from MGM.

Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions will serve as producers. Red One is scheduled to be released by Amazon MGM Studios in the United States on November 15, 2024 and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

