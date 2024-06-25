Sika Anoa’i of the Wild Samoans passes away

Jun 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Hall of Famer Sika of the Wild Samoans has passed away. His nephew Jahrus Anoa’i posted about him passing away today. He’s the father of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

One Response

  1. Xuxa says:
    June 25, 2024 at 4:35 pm

    RIP Sika. My condolences to the entire family.
    -Xuxa

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Selene Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal