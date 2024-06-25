Sika Anoa’i of the Wild Samoans passes away

WWE Hall of Famer Sika of the Wild Samoans has passed away. His nephew Jahrus Anoa’i posted about him passing away today. He’s the father of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi, better known as Sika Anoaʻi of the legendary Wild Samoans and father of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has died at the age of 79.

