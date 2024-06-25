Rhea Ripley update

Rhea Ripley officially vacated her WWE women’s world title due to a sprained AC joint on April 15th. It was later reported that Rhea decided to rehab her shoulder rather than having surgery.

Fightful Select noted the following on Monday in regards to return plans for Rhea…

“There had been reports that Rhea Ripley wasn’t scheduled for WWE Summerslam. However, WWE sources had indicated that they have things constructed that Ripley can slide in and return to the program whenever she’s ready, even in a non-wrestling capacity.”

There have reportedly been internal discussions about Rhea getting involved in the world title picture when she returns but there is no word on whether there are any active plans for her at the moment.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

