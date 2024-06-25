Mark Henry says WWE should have signed Jacob Fatu along time ago, NXT preview

– Mark Henry revealed that he had attempted to get The Samoan Werewolf signed to WWE years ago, but the company showed no interest at that time.

Jacob Fatu really should have been in WWE five, ten years ago,” said Henry.” He had troubles. He was somebody that was on my radar. I wanted him; I wanted to make him a Mark Henry guy, and I kept being told no. I’m so glad, I thank God every day that people get second chances. And for him to get his on a stage like this is super, super impressive.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Card/Preview –

• Trick Williams vs Shawn Spears

• Sol Ruca vs Arianna Grace

• Tony D vs Nathan Frazer (Heritage Cup)

• Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

• O.C vs Chase U vs New Catch Republic vs Enofe & Blade vs Garzas

• Taivon Heights vs Damon Kemp

