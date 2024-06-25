Brodie Lee Reebok sneakers out on July 1

Jun 25, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Reebok, in association with AEW, are releasing the Brodie Lee Classic Leather sneakers starting on July 1.

Available exclusively at Champ Sports, 100% of the royalties will be donated to Highmark Caring Place, an NGO providing programs and equipping the community to support children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

The sneakers are black and purple and have Brodie’s name on the side.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Selene Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal