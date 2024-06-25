Brodie Lee Reebok sneakers out on July 1

Reebok, in association with AEW, are releasing the Brodie Lee Classic Leather sneakers starting on July 1.

Available exclusively at Champ Sports, 100% of the royalties will be donated to Highmark Caring Place, an NGO providing programs and equipping the community to support children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

The sneakers are black and purple and have Brodie’s name on the side.

Get your own pair of Brodie Lee @Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers on July 1st, exclusively at @champssports The Huber Family will donate 100% of royalties to @HighmarkCaring, continuing Mr. Brodie Lee’s legacy of kindness, compassion, and community#BrodieLeeLegacy pic.twitter.com/ljaI0Io42b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

