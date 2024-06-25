6/25/24 WWE NXT Results

NXT kicksoff with Ava saying to all the referees and security to keep an eye out after everything that has happened as of late.

Tag Team Turmoil Match

– New Catch Republic defeated Malik Blade & Edris Enfore

– New Catch Republic defeated Legado Del Fantastma

– New Catch Republic defeated O.C

– Chase U defeated New Catch Republic to win Tag Team Turmoil. They will face Axiom and Nathan Frazier at Heatwave for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

“All Ego” Ethan Page comes out to demand Ava put him in the main event of Heatwave. In short order Shawn Spears enters to state HE should be getting a title shot.

Trick Williams walks down and says he doesn’t care who he faces because no matter what everyone will be chanting “Whoop that Trick!”

As though that were a command, Page & Spears jump Trick and Je’Von Evans makes the save!

Things are heating up @_trickwilliams has EVERYONE coming after him and his NXT Championship #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KhZ8GzPibh — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024

Wes Lee pins Joe Coffey earning a North American Championship match against Oba Femi at Heatwave.

But if Lee loses, he can’t receive another shot as long as Femi holds the title.

Let the games begin pic.twitter.com/WnbR9WFWRb — Mr. Stone (@MrStoneWWE) June 26, 2024

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone are in a battle to see who can be a better assistant to ENXT General Manager Ava.

“The Don of NXT” Tony D’Angelo was able to best Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup Match, picking up the 2nd fall during the 6th and final round of the contest.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeated Karmen Petrovic in a non title match

After the match, Lola Vice hit a backfist on Roxanne.

Tavion Heights defeats Damon Kemp and earns a place in The No Quarter Catch Crew.

Next week it’s gonna be Jaida Parker vs. Michin in a street fight.

Sol Ruca defeats Arianna Grace to become #1 contender to Kelani Jordan’s NXT Women’s North American Title.

We have a showdown in Toronto!@kelani_wwe will put her NXT Women's North American Title on the line against @SolRucaWWE at #NXTHeatwave! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/B0DcgzgtWf — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024

