WWE Raw Results 6/24/24

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Raw returns this evening, Monday, June 24, 2024, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis, IN., live on the USA Network at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is the return of Drew McIntyre following his announcement that he “quit” last week and his subsequent savage attack of CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago on Friday’s SmackDown, as well as the follow-up to the long-awaited debut of The Wyatt 6.

Also scheduled is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifiers, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker, Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston, as well as WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 24, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/24/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw results from Indianapolis, IN.

