WWE bringing Royal Rumble, Summerslam, and WrestleMania 42 to the Hoosier state
WWE and Indiana Sports Corp will bring WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble – to Indianapolis!
Kicking off with Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Lucas Oil Stadium will host all three Premium Live Events including a two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania in future years