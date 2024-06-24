WWE bringing Royal Rumble, Summerslam, and WrestleMania 42 to the Hoosier state

BREAKING NEWS: The @WWE is OFFICIALLY bringing The Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, annnnd… The greatest spectacle in all of sports… WRESTLEMANIA to beautiful Indianapolis, Indiana Let’s GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/s15q4h8HKL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 24, 2024

WWE issued:

WWE and Indiana Sports Corp will bring WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble – to Indianapolis!

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on Febru‍ary 1, 2025, Lucas Oil Stadium will host all three Premium Live Events including a two-ni‍ght SummerSlam and two-ni‍ght WrestleMania in future years

