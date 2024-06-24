New Segment Announced For 6/28 Episode Of WWE SmackDown At MSG

A big segment has been added to the lineup for this Friday night’s WWE show.

During a commercial break on the June 24 episode of WWE Raw, an advertisement for Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired.

The ad featured the announcement that Friday’s blue brand WWE on FOX show, which emanates from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.

Previously announced for the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday night at MSG are the following matches:

* Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s MITB Qualifier)

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell (Women’s MITB Qualifier)

* LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar (MITB Qualifier)

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

