Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and MVP notes

– Speaking with The Schmo, Shawn Michaels named his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. He said “For my Mount Rushmore, it’s probably Ric Flair, Terry Funk, Wahoo McDaniel, and then it’s going to be a toss-up between Harley Race and Nick Bockwinkel.”

– MVP says it’s a “true story” that WWE took The Hurt Business’ gimmick and gave it to The Bloodline storyline.

– Hulk Hogan Wilding Out Hooters Slapping influencer Frankie LaPenna butt and Sending him Through A Table At Hooters…

